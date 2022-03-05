Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $21.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

