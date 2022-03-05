Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,045. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

