Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.96. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.