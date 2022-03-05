Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.90. 26,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.