SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $478,890.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 787.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,386.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.11 or 0.06730994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00265762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.18 or 0.00746913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00069419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00425570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00295864 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

