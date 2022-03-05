BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $665.54 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $665.54 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

