ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of ADCT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 110,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

