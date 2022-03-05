Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

PASG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 2,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 381,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

