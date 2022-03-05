Serum Market Cap Tops $249.50 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Serum has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $249.50 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00104235 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

