Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Down 50.4% in February

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 649,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,991. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.