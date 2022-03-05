BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 29,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

