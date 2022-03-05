Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

