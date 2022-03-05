Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $3.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $3.33. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $14.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. 29,033,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

