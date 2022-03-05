Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.61 $231.06 million $0.71 29.15 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.94) -1.49

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exelixis and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 293.84%. Given Cortexyme’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Exelixis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61% Cortexyme N/A -57.74% -51.79%

Summary

Exelixis beats Cortexyme on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

