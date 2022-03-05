NFTLootBox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.