$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.20 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

OESX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 159,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

