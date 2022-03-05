Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.42 million to $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 297,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,768. The stock has a market cap of $889.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

