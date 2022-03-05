MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Friday. 138,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,500. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.