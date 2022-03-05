Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Weidai in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weidai alerts:

NYSE WEI remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,579. Weidai has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.