Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 300,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 568,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

