American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 2,217,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,734. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

