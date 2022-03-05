Router Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $19.86 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007612 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,698 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

