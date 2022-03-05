Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $4,763.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00220940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00193853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00027027 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,546,095,040 coins and its circulating supply is 5,340,885,473 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

