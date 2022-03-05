Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,564 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 53,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,403. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
