Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 284,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
