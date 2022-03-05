Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 284,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 344,999 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

