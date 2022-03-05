Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,180,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

