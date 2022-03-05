Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

