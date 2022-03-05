SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.38 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to announce $661.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.21 million. SM Energy posted sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,257. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 797.96 and a beta of 5.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2,020,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 222,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.