Stacks (STX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002877 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $9.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00220940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00193853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00027027 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,912,366 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

