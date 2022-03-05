Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 444,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.