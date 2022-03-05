Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 642,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.00. 549,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

