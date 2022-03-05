Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Grows By 69.2%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

IAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 85,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,342. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.