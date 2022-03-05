Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Grows By 75.0%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,024,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,841. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

