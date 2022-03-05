Constellation Price Down 7% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $158.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104135 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.