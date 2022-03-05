Brokerages Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.54 million to $141.07 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $535.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $585.03 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,593. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.