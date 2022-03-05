Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 233,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

