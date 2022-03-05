Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce $120.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 549,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

