Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $229.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $234.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 2,017,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,286. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

