RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Cap of $121.45 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $121.45 million and $1.11 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

