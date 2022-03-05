GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $20.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

GP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 117,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.30. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

