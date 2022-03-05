Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,270. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.