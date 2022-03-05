Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Expands By 72.3%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the January 31st total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 213,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

