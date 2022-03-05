Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 13,273,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,399. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.60. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.