Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CGAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

