Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 82,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

