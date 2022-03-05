Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $320.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.55 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 498,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 139,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period.

MGY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1,980,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

