Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to post $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.46. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.