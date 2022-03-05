$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 195,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

