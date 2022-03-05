$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after buying an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 444,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 5,334,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,838. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

