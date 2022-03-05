Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 4,394,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,192. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

